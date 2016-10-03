About 6,055 refugees were rescued on Monday as they tried to reach Europe on 39 boats, one of the highest numbers in a single day, Italy's coastguard said.

The coastguard said nine refugees, including a pregnant woman, had died before the rescue mission had commenced.

Their corpses were found on the vessels.

The coastguard coordinated the rescue of the boats, most of which were overcrowded rubber dinghies in a mission that occurred three years to the day after 366 people died in the sinking at Lampedusa, Italy that first alerted the world to the Mediterranean refugee crisis.

"It is unacceptable that in 2016 these people have no other choice than to embark on these incredibly dangerous sea journeys," said MSF coordinator Nicolas Papachrysostomou.

Two women and a child had to be evacuated for medical treatment after suffering severe burns caused by spilled fuel during a rescue from a rubber dinghy by a boat operated by Doctors without Borders (MSF).