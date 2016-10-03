Masked men held US reality TV star Kim Kardashian West at gunpoint in Paris at a luxury residence early on Monday, stealing jewellery worth millions of dollars, police and her publicist said. She left France in a private jet after being questioned by authorities about the robbery.

Kardashian is a popular reality TV star, entrepreneur, fashion designer, and author. She is most famous for starring in her reality TV show,Keeping up with the Kardashians, alongside her family.

"She is badly shaken but physically unharmed," a statement by her publicist said.

Five attackers were involved in the robbery. They entered the residence, used by celebrities and wealthy individuals, at around 3am (0100 GMT), according to a police source.

Rapper Kanye West, Kardashian West's husband, had to end a performance in New York, shortly after starting his set, as soon as he learned of the hold-up.