Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country and its key ally Saudi Arabia are being singled out.

The legislation that allows citizens of the United States to bring law suits against Riyadh was unfortunate, he says.

"Turkey and Saudi Arabia are being targeted. The developments taking place in Iraq, Tunisia, Syria, Libya, Pakistan and Afghanistan cannot be seen as distinct from one another," he said in an interview with Arabic news channel Rotana.

The statement comes at a time when Turkey is supporting its middle eastern ally in criticism of a legislation enacted by the US Congress last week.

The Justice against State Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA) allows families of the victims of 9/11 terrorist attacks in the US to sue foreign governments.

Some of the families have indicated they would file court cases against Saudi officials who they accuse of helping the terrorists.

This has strained Washington's ties with Riyadh, which has threatened to pull back investment from the US.

US President Barack Obama had initially vetoed the bill. But the US Congress voted overwhelmingly in favour to override the veto.

"We expressed disapproval on the adoption of the 9/11 victims bill," Erdogan said, joining the Saudi officials in voicing his concern.

In the last couple of days, Erdogan has talked about JASTA on two occasions – first during the opening speech to the parliament and later in the interview.