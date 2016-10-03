The Palestinian high court on Monday ordered municipal elections to be held only in the Fatah-run West Bank and not in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. The Fatah government is led by President Mahmoud Abbas.

Two petitions were filed early September requesting the court to suspend local government elections in both areas. The court ruled the polls would not go ahead as planned. The petitions followed disputes between Fatah and Hamas over candidate lists and the inability to hold the vote in East Jerusalem, which is annexed by Israel.

However, on Monday the court "decided to implement the cabinet's decision to hold elections in all local councils except in the Gaza Strip".

Residents were meant to elect members of municipal councils in some 416 cities and towns in Gaza and the occupied West Bank on October 8.

Local government elections were seen as an opportunity by some analysts to mend ties between Hamas and Fatah. Both parties have failed to bridge their differences and form a unified administration for the Palestinian territories despite repeated reconciliation attempts.

Why just the West Bank?