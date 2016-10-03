The United States said on Monday that it has suspended talks with Russia on efforts to revive a failed ceasefire in war-ravaged Syria.

"The United States is suspending its participation in bilateral channels with Russia that were established to sustain the cessation of hostilities," a senior US State Department official said.

"This is not a decision that was taken lightly."

US Secretary of State John Kerry and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov agreed over a ceasefire that came into effect on September 12 but it collapsed within a week amid bitter recriminations and a surge of fighting in the five-year-old civil war.

Washington has repeatedly accused Moscow of failing to influence Bashar al-Assad to stop strikes on civilian targets.