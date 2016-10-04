The New York attorney general has ordered Republican nominee Donald Trump's charitable foundation to stop fundraising in the state immediately. The disclosure came on Monday after an investigation revealed the foundation was violating state law by asking for donations without the right credentials.

The Donald J Trump Foundation has been accused of engaging in illegal fundraising activities. In addition, The Washington Post reported Trump used foundation money to purchase two portraits of himself and settle lawsuits that involved his business ventures. For Trump, the cease-and-desist order was the latest in a series of blows that has sent his campaign reeling.

The New York attorney general's office disclosed on Monday, failure to discontinue the solicitation of funds would be constituted as "continuing fraud".

The notice also says the foundation is not registered with state authorities, a requirement for any charity which receives more than $25,000 a year in external donations.