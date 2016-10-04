Amnesty International says only 10 countries are hosting more than half the world's refugees. More so "rich countries pay to keep people over there," said the rights organisation.

The burden of 56 per cent of the 21 million refugees would not need to be undertaken by neighbouring countries, if other states take a fair share of responsibility for hosting refugees, the watchdog group said.

"A small number of countries have been left to do far too much just because they are neighbours to a crisis," said Amnesty secretary general Salil Shetty, presenting the report entitled Tackling the global refugee crisis: from shirking to sharing responsibility.

"It is time for leaders to enter a serious, constructive debate about how our societies are going to help people forced to leave their homes by war and persecution," Shetty added.

Amnesty said UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) figures from late 2015 show the top refugee-hosting country was Jordan, which has taken in more than 2.7 million people, followed by Turkey (more than 2.5 million); Pakistan (1.6 million) and Lebanon (more than 1.5 million).

The remaining six nations listed in the top 10 each hosted hundreds of thousands of refugees: Iran (979,400); Ethiopia (736,100); Kenya (553,900); Uganda (477,200); Democratic Republic of Congo (383,100), and Chad (369,500).

These countries account for 2.5 per cent of the world's GDP.