German prosecutors on Tuesday halted an investigation into a comedian for insulting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, saying his defamatory poem was so exaggerated and could not be taken seriously.

During a broadcast on state television in March, German comedian Jan Boehmermann recited a poem accusing Erdogan of bestiality and paedophilia.

He admitted that it flouted Germany's legal limits to free speech and was intended as a provocation.

His poem had unleashed a bitter row between Germany and Turkey, prompting Erdogan to file a criminal complaint.

Chancellor Angela Merkel in April authorised the investigation into whether the comic could be convicted under rarely enforced lese majeste legislation.