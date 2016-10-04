Turkey is preparing to propose a new ceasefire deal between US-backed Syrian opposition groups and Russian-backed regime forces, the country's presidential spokesman said on Tuesday.

Talks between Washington and Moscow on re-establishing the cessation of hostilities in Syria's troubled Aleppo province fell through on Monday when the US suspended talks with Russia on efforts to revive the failed ceasefire.

Tensions between the two superpowers over Syria have peaked to a level not seen since the end of the Cold War, with the administrations of presidents Barack Obama and Vladimir Putin squarely placing the blame on each other for the continued violence.

Over the weekend, Russia accused the US of protecting the Jabhat Fateh al Sham group, which was formerly called the Nusra Front and was known for its affiliations with Al Qaeda. Moscow also announced that it was scrapping a deal agreed with the US to dispose of surplus weapons-grade plutonium.

In turn, the US claimed that Russia's targeting of moderate opposition groups in airstrikes was boldening terrorist groups operating on the Syrian battlefield.

But Turkey, which enjoys good, albeit complicated relations with both Washington and Moscow, is now seeking to play a mediatory role which could get the two sides talking again.

"We are making efforts to revive the ceasefire," Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told the Haberturk television channel.

Kalin also said that Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may hold a telephone conversation with President Obama on the issue in the near future, adding that a separate phone call between President Erdogan and President Putin may take place on Oct. 10.

Turkey has been mending its ties with Russia after the two countries agreed on a gradual rapprochement earlier this year. Moscow and Ankara have long been at odds over Russia's support for Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, who the Turkish government has called to step down.

Last year, Turkish fighter jets shot down a Russian warplane that crossed into Turkish airspace while conducting airstrikes on moderate Syrian opposition fighters. It was the worst incident recorded between Russia and a NATO member in over 50 years.