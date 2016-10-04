A senior leader of the Muslim Brotherhood and another member of the group were killed in a "shoot-out" in Cairo, Egypt's Interior Ministry said on Tuesday. The police raided an apartment in Cairo's Bassateen neighbourhood after it learnt the premises were used by the group's leaders as a headquarters.

Although the Muslim Brotherhood has maintained it is a peaceful organisation, the ministry said Mohamed Kamal, 61, had been in charge of the group's "armed wing". He was considered one of the most prominent leaders of the Brotherhood and was a member of the Steering or Guidance Bureau, an executive body. Kamal had been sentenced to life in prison on two counts in absentia.

The Brotherhood said on its social media accounts that Kamal disappeared on Monday afternoon but shared no further details. Kamal was at one point in charge of the supreme administrative body known as the youth committee. He resigned from the position in May 2016.

The other Brotherhood member who was killed was Yasser Shehata. Shehata was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison for "assaulting a citizen and forcibly detaining the person in the headquarters of the Freedom and Justice party, "which is the political wing of the Muslim Brotherhood," the ministry said in its statement.

Muslim Brotherhood

Founded in Egypt in 1928, the Muslim Brotherhood is a popular and powerful conservative socio-political group with millions of members throughout the Middle East.