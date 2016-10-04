It has been a yearsince Russia sent its Sukhoi supersonic jets and long-range bombers to rescue the faltering Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad.

The relentless aerial bombings have killed more than 3,500 civilians since the first missile struck opposition-held areas on September 30, 2015, accoding to Air Wars, a not-for-profit organisation keeping track of the Russian offensive.

The air cover hasn't helped Assad's forces to take back the cities where oppposition groups continue to defy his regime's rule.

"We have been overwhelmed with the data of human casualties coming in," Alex Hopkins of Air Wars told TRT World.

Air Wars and the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) released seperate reports last week that contradict Russia's claim that civilians have not been targeted.

The devastation from the bombings is well documented and observers say the number of those killed is going to rise once latest figures are released.

"It will take us a while to sift through the data to ascertain the number of civilians killed in last couple of months," Hopkins says.

One problem for volunteers like Hopkins is the difficulty of distinguishing civilian deaths from those of combatants. The process could take weeks and months.

In the opposition-held areas of Aleppo city, homes have been reduced to rubble, children killed and even hospitals destroyed. Such is the fear of bombings that doctors at the four remaining hospitals there don't disclose their location for fear of retaliation.

Civilian Casualties

The Syrian conflict involves militaries from other countries besides Syria and Russia. The US also regularly carries out air raids against suspected DAESH targets.

But the Russian jets dropped bombs six times more than everyone else, according to Air Wars.

The airstrikes have resulted in deaths of anywhere between 3,000 and 7,000 civilians.

However, no one knows for sure exactly how many people have been killed in the bombings that included use of bunker busters, normally reserved for fortified military targets.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says 3,804 civilians have been killed.