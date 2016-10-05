The European Union gave the people of Georgia the green light for visa-free travel on Wednesday in return for the country ensuring stronger safeguards against any sudden influx of refugees until the bloc rolls out the programme.

The EU has been negotiating an ease in travel restrictions as a recognition of democratic advances in the country. Russia still sees the former Soviet nation as being in its sphere of influence. Georgia is caught in a geopolitical tussle between the West and Moscow which opposes Tbilisi's EU aspirations.

Once the regulations are formally adopted by the EU Parliament, Georgians will be allowed to visit EU countries "for a period of stay of 90 days in any 180-day period," the European commission said in a statement on Tuesday.