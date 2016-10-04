Three British scientists - David Thouless, Duncan Haldane and Michael Kosterlitz - won the 2016 Nobel Prize for Physics on Tuesday for their work on unusual states of matter.

The trio's study revealed a set of unexpected regularities in the behaviour of matter.

According to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, it has boosted research in condensed matter physics and raised hopes for uses in new generations of electronics and superconductors or future quantum computers.

Thouless won half of the eight million Swedish kronor ($937,000) prize. The other half was divided between Haldane and Kosterlitz.