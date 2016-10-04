Yahoo Inc secretly built a custom software program last year to search all of its customers' incoming emails for specific information provided by US intelligence officials, according to a report published by Reuters on Tuesday citing sources.

The company complied with a classified US government demand, scanning hundreds of millions of Yahoo Mail accounts on behalf of National Security Agency or FBI, said three ex-employees and a fourth person familiar with the matter.

Some surveillance experts said this represents the first case to surface of a US Internet company agreeing to a spy agency's request by searching all arriving messages.

Previous instances have involved examining stored messages or scanning a small number of accounts in real time.

It is not known what information intelligence officials were looking for, only that they wanted Yahoo to search for a set of characters.

That could mean a phrase in an email or an attachment, said the sources, who did not want to be identified.

According to two of the former employees, Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa Mayer's decision to obey the directive roiled some senior executives and led to the June 2015 departure of Chief Information Security Officer Alex Stamos.

Stamos now heads security at Facebook Inc.

"Yahoo is a law abiding company, and complies with the laws of the United States," the company said in a brief statement. Yahoo declined any further comment.

Through a Facebook spokesman, Stamos declined a request for an interview with Reuters.

The NSA referred questions to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which declined to comment, the report said.

The request to search Yahoo Mail accounts came in the form of a classified edict sent to the company's legal team, according to the three people familiar with the matter.

US phone and Internet companies are known to have handed over bulk customer data to intelligence agencies.

But some former government officials and private surveillance experts said they had not previously seen either such a broad demand for real-time Web collection or one that required the creation of a new computer program.

"I've never seen that, a wiretap in real time on a 'selector,'" said Albert Gidari, a lawyer who represented phone and Internet companies on surveillance issues for 20 years before moving to Stanford University this year.

A selector refers to a type of search term used to zero in on specific information. "It would be really difficult for a provider to do that," he added.

Experts said it was likely that the NSA or FBI had approached other Internet companies with the same demand, since they evidently did not know what email accounts were being used by the target.

The NSA usually makes requests for domestic surveillance through the FBI, so it is hard to know which agency is seeking the information.

The Reuters report was unable to determine what data Yahoo may have handed over, if any, and if intelligence officials had approached other email providers besides Yahoo with this kind of request, or if any complied.

