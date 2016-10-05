There's a saying in Afghanistan, "If you want to die, come to Kunduz."

It's long been a reference to the stifling heat of the northern province. In recent years, however, it's become a literal warning.

Last year, the provincial capital, Kunduz City became the first urban centre to fall into Taliban hands in 14 years. Since then, it's been under threat of a Taliban takeover four times, with the most recent offensive taking place earlier this week. Though Taliban fighters have been pushed out of the main city, the battle to fully drive them out has not yet ended.

The continued battle for the city has served as a grim reminder of the struggle the nation's 352,000 army and police face in fighting back against a resurgent Taliban. It also means it may be time to retire the old saying about Kunduz — and replace it with one popular in the West: "Insanity is doing the same thing over and expecting different results."

Regardless of the saying used to describe it, Kunduz poses an important question about Afghanistan: Can the government take on the Taliban now that the Afghan National Security Forces have been left to fight without international backing?

What led to the fall of Kunduz?

The Taliban takeover of Kunduz is a case study in bad leadership, a frustrated populace and excellent timing on the part of the Taliban.

The province is home to several warring militia groups, many of whom are accused of abuses against the people. As with other areas of the country, the government had initially turned to these militias in a bid to keep the Taliban and other armed opposition groups at bay.

But, as with many militias, the commanders in Kunduz quickly grew drunk with power.

The militiamen — including several former high-ranking anti-Soviet commanders — have repeatedly been accused by locals of among other things, extorting money, illegal land grabs, rape and assault.

These militias and their leaders have only grown more powerful as the government looked for low-cost ways to provide the Afghan National Security Forces with extra support since the vast majority of international troops withdrew from the nation in 2014.

These abuses by the militias, whom the people see as supported by the central government, led to increased anger against the Kabul administration.

As the people grew increasingly frustrated, they began to turn to the Taliban for support against the powerful commanders and the hundreds of armed men at their side.

The Taliban, watching from the districts surrounding the city, took advantage of the situation.

When Kunduz fell last September, the governor at the time, Mohammad Omar Safi, was in Tajikistan. Safi, who had spent 10 years as the head of the United Nations' security office in the North of Afghanistan, was roundly criticised for being out of the country at such a precarious time. There were even media reports claiming he had fled to Europe.

To make matters worse, Safi was the first new provincial governor to be appointed by the Afghan President, Ashraf Ghani, who was just about to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the unity government he heads.

Ghani had hoped that Safi, along with the new police chief, intelligence director, military commander and prosecutor he had appointed, would make Kunduz the model for all of the nation's 34 provinces.

On the other hand, the Taliban, who had only confirmed the death of their founder and long-time leader Mullah Mohammad Omar a month prior, did something that defied conventional wisdom.

By taking control of the nation's fifth-largest city, the group reportedly overcame rampant infighting after the announcement of Omar's death and present a potent challenge to the ANSF.

Timing

Kunduz fell for 15 days last year, beginning on September 28, just one day before the national unity government was set to mark its first full year in power.

Ahead of the anniversary, the government was already facing criticism for its inability to bolster the economy — which had suffered from a protracted election and the withdrawal of the bulk of foreign forces the year prior.