A fleet of shiny new trains will on Wednesday begin servicing a new route from the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, to Djibouti's sea port.

Landlocked Ethiopia is one of the fastest growing economies in Africa. Ninety percent of its imports and exports are transported by road to and from Djibouti across the Red Sea.

The new 750 kilometre (460 mile) railway link will reduce the current excruciating multi-day trip along a congested, pot-holed road to a smooth 10 hour journey.

"We're so excited! It takes two or three days for a truck to come from Djibouti. The driver doesn't answer his phone. We don't know where he is and that can be a bit of a nightmare," said Ethiopian importer Tingrit Worku. "The train could make a huge difference."

Ethiopia is recovering from its worst drought in half a century, which is likely to see economic growth plummet by 4.5 percent this year.

The railway line, built by two Chinese companies, is expected to benefit both Ethiopia and Dijbouti. Ethiopia will now have easier access to the sea and Djibouti will have greater access to Ethiopia's emerging market of 95 million people.

"This train is a game changer. The connection to the ports [of Djibouti] will give a bounce and our economy will grow faster," said Mekonnen Getachew, a project manager for the Ethiopian Railways Corporation.

China-Ethiopia relations