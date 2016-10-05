Syrian regime forces are advancing inside the opposition-held east of Aleppo city. In a "defensive" tactic, Russia has sent a missile system to the Syrian port of Tartus.

This is the latest move by the Syrian regime after it launched a Russia-backed offensive against opposition-held areas in Aleppo following the failure of a ceasefire brokered by pro-opposition US and Russia.

Regime tanks crossed the frontline in Aleppo for the first time in four years, Al Jazeera reported.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said regime forces were "gradually advancing" in the city amid street battles.

Russia has been accused of attacking Aleppo indiscriminately, including bombing rebel-held hospitals as part of the major assault. Moscow on Tuesday said it deployed a S-300 missile system to Tartus on the Mediterranean coast, but that the move was "purely defensive."

US-Russia clash

Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook said the Russian missile system would not affect operations in the US-led air campaign against DAESH in northern Syria, and questioned why Moscow was making the move.

"Last I checked, the Russians said their primary goal was to fight extremism, ISIL and Nusra, in Syria," he said. Cook was referring to DAESH and the militant group formerly known as Al Nusra Front, which has changed its name to Jabhat Fateh al-Sham after claiming to disassociate itself from Al Qaeda.

"Neither one has an air force... So this is something we'll watch carefully. But it should be clear to the Russians and everybody else operating in Syria how seriously we take the safety of our air crews."

In addition to operating a naval facility in Tartus, Russia runs an air base outside the Syrian coastal city of Latakia, which currently houses warplanes used in its bombing campaign in support of the Assad regime.