Antonio Guterres is now officially the nominee for the chair of Secretary-General of the United Nations after the UN Security Council recommended him to the General Assembly on Thursday.

Guterres, the former Portuguese prime minister, will succeed the current Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, who leaves office at the end of the year after serving two terms.

Guterres thanked the Security Council for nominating him to be the next Secretary-General.

"I have two words to describe what I'm feeling now: gratitude and humility," he said in a short statement in Lisbon, which he repeated in various languages.

"Humility (is what I feel) about the huge challenges ahead of us, the terrible complexity of the modern world. But it is also humility that is required to serve the most vulnerable, victims of conflicts, of terrorism, rights violations, poverty and injustices of this world."

Educated in engineering at the Instituto Superior Technico in Portugal, Guterres left a career path in academia to join Portugal's Socialist Party in 1974.

He was prime minister of Portugal from 1995 to 2002 and served as president of the European Council.