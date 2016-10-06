Opposition forces will face their "inevitable fate" if they choose to stay in eastern Aleppo, the Syrian regime warned late on Wednesday. Any residents who do not leave the city will also be affected.

Following the failure of the US-Russia brokered ceasefire, the regime launched a Moscow-backed offensive to take the city. With the use of heavy aerial bombardment the forces encircled Aleppo's opposition-held eastern sector.

Both countries have drawn international criticism for targeting opposition-held hospitals and civilian areas, resulting in dozens of casualties.

"In a maximum of two months, two and a half months, the city of eastern Aleppo at this rate may be totally destroyed," the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said on Thursday.

De Mistura said history would judge Syria and Russia if they used the presence of about 900 former Nusra Front fighters as an "easy alibi" to destroy the besieged area, killing thousands of the 275,000 citizens, 100,000 of whom are children.

The UN envoy said he is willing to go to eastern Aleppo and escort up to 1,000 "Islamist fighters" out of the city if it will lead to a halt to the bombardment by Russian and Syrian forces.