Polish lawmakers overwhelmingly voted down a bill for a near-total ban on abortion on Thursday. The governing Law and Justice Party (PIS) announced its opposition to the measure after a huge number of women hit the streets on Monday.

If the proposed plans were accepted by the parliament, abortion would have been allowed only in the event of a direct danger to the mother's life. According to current law, abortion is legal in cases of rape, incest or serious health issues for the mother or when the baby is likely to be permanently handicapped.

"The PIS has backtracked because it was scared by all the women who hit the streets in protest," liberal MP and former prime minister Ewa Kopacz told reporters following a parliamentary committee vote on Wednesday.

Nearly 100,000 women dressed in black joined protest rallies across Poland against the plans to tighten the country's abortion rules. The right-wing PIS seemed to favour banning abortion before the massive protests.

The parliamentary justice and human rights committee, which reviewed the proposed legislation, strongly suggested that lawmakers should reject the bill. The proposal was introduced by an independent think-tank.

The existing Polish abortion law, which was passed in 1993, is considered among the most restrictive in Europe. The Newsweek Polska magazine released last month a poll which showed that 74 percent of Poles want to keep the current law.