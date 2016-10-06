The US-based strategy and technology consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton, the former employer of US defector Edward Snowden, is struggling with a second major personnel scandal in three years.

The US Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that Harold Thomas Martin, an employee at the company, has been charged with stealing highly classified documents and codes which were developed by the agency to break into the networks of foreign governments.

"A large percentage of the materials recovered from Martin's residence and vehicle bore markings indicating that they were property of the United States and contained highly classified information of the United States," the Justice Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

The FBI secretly arrested Martin in August and began to investigate whether he stole the codes to hack into the computers of US adversaries such as Russia and China.

Booz Allen Hamilton said in a statement that it fired him immediately after they learned of his arrest. Martin's motive for stealing the data and documents is currently unknown.

The incident marks the second major embarrassment for the company after Edward Snowden disclosed a massive amount of National Security Agency (NSA) documents regarding the agency's previously hidden surveillance programmes.