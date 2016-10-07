POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Colombian president wins Nobel Peace Prize
Despite historic peace accords being voted down in a referendum, the Nobel committee saw fit to bestow their blessings on his efforts.
Colombian president wins Nobel Peace Prize
With his historic vote for peace, Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos is rewarded for his tireless efforts for trying to end decades long hostilities in his country. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 7, 2016

After a record number of nominations, the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize, and a large sum of cash was awarded to Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos on Friday.

The Nobel Peace Prize is the most closely watched award at this year's ceremonies, with experts, online betting sites and commentators all placing the Colombian Government and leftist FARC rebels high on their lists of possible laureates before a national vote failed to pass the peace deal into law.

"The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2016 to Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos for his resolute efforts to bring the country's more than 50-year-long civil war to an end, a war that has cost the lives of at least 220,000 Colombians and displaced close to six million people," said Nobel committee chairwoman Kaci Kullmann Five.

President Santos on Friday said that receiving the Nobel Prize would be "a great stimulus" for Colombian efforts to achieve peace, in an interview with the Nobel Foundation.

"The message is that we have to persevere and reach the end of this war. We are very, very close, we just need to push a bit further," he said.

Notably absent from the award was the co-signer of Colombia's peace deal, rebel leader Rodrigo Londono, also known under the alias Timoleon Jimenez or Timochenko.

Recommended

"The only prize to which we aspire is that of peace with social justice for a Colombia without paramilitarism, without retaliation nor lies," he tweeted from his personal Twitter account after the award went only to Santos.

The other top contenders this year included:

  • The White Helmets – a group of volunteer rescue workers on the frontlines in Syria

  • Russian human rights activist Svetlana Gannushkina

  • Congolese doctor Denis Mukwege – who helps victims of rape

  • Negotiators of the Iran nuke deal: Ernest Montiz of the United States and Ali Akbar Salehi of Iran

  • US whistleblower Edward Snowden

Dan Smith, Head of Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), said Santos and FARC leader Timoleon Jimenez would make worthy winners this year.

"My hope is that today's Nobel Committee in Oslo is inspired by their predecessors' decision to award the 1993 prize to Nelson Mandela and FW de Klerk, architects of the peaceful end of apartheid," Smith said.

That prize came "at a time when the outcome of the transition was uncertain, and with the aim of encouraging all parties to a peaceful outcome, and it succeeded."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast