The United States on Thursday criticised Israel over plans to build hundreds of new settlement homes in the West Bank and accused it of a betrayal of trust.

The unusually strong statement made by the White House and State Department condemned Israel's proposal to build as many as 300 housing units "deep in the West Bank," as it could undermine the prospect of peace in the Middle East.

"We did receive public assurances from the Israeli government that contradict this announcement," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

"I guess when we're talking about how good friends treat one another, that's a source of serious concern as well."

Commenting on the matter, the State Department said building the units "is another step toward cementing a one-state reality of perpetual occupation."

The plan not only undermines hopes for peace with the Palestinians but "is fundamentally inconsistent with Israel's future as a Jewish and democratic state," spokesman Mark Toner said.

However, Israel regards the plan as part of an existing settlement called Shilo, which is about halfway between the Palestinian seat of government in Ramallah and Nablus farther north.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry stated that the new housing units do not constitute a separate settlement.

"This housing will be built on state land in the existing settlement of Shilo and will not change its municipal boundary or geographical footprint," the statement said adding that Israel remains committed to a two-state solution.