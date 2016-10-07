Baghdad's remarks on Turkey training fighters in northern Iraq to combat DAESH are "dangerous and provocative," Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Friday.

On Wednesday, both countries summoned their ambassadors after the Iraqi parliament called on the government to define Turkish troops as "occupation forces". The events come ahead of a planned operation against DAESH which took over Mosul two years ago.

Turkish troops have been stationed in Bashiqa, near Mosul, to train Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga fighters to take on the terrorist organisation. Turkey was invited by the Kurdish Regional Government, however, Iraq's central government in Baghdad sees the deployment as a violation of its sovereignty.

"Our troops are carrying out very useful work in Iraq. We have no hostile attitude towards Iraq or its territorial integrity," Yildirim told reporters in Ankara.

"We bear responsibility for bringing peace and preventing conflict in the region," said Yildirim. "Our soldiers are fighting against DAESH terrorists there."

He pointed to the fact that Turkish troops had been in Iraq for some time. "Our soldiers did not go there today, they have been there for a long time," he said.