An Israeli pilot was killed on Wednesday while trying to land at an air base in southern Israel, after conducting an air strike on the blockaded Gaza Strip, the army confirmed in a statement.

The F-16 caught fire while landing at Ramon Air Force Base in Negev in southern Israel.

The pilot has been named as Major Ohad Cohen Nov.

The pilot's assistant sustained minor injuries after ejecting from the plane, the statement said.

Israeli air forces are investigating the incident.