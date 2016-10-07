WORLD
Israeli pilot killed landing F-16 after Gaza attack mission
The fighter jet caught fire while landing at Ramon Air Force Base in Israel.
Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip hours after a rocket was allegedly launched from the Palestinian enclave, hit the Israeli border town of Sderot, as seen from the Israeli side of the border with Gaza, October 5, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 7, 2016

An Israeli pilot was killed on Wednesday while trying to land at an air base in southern Israel, after conducting an air strike on the blockaded Gaza Strip, the army confirmed in a statement.

The F-16 caught fire while landing at Ramon Air Force Base in Negev in southern Israel.

The pilot has been named as Major Ohad Cohen Nov.

The pilot's assistant sustained minor injuries after ejecting from the plane, the statement said.

Israeli air forces are investigating the incident.

Israeli warplanes bombed several positions in Gaza on Wednesday after reports that a rocket fired from the besieged coastal enclave, exploded in Israel's southern city of Sderot.

No injuries were reported.

In July and August of 2014, Israel waged a weeks-long military offensive against the Gaza Strip with the apparent aim of halting rocket fire from the coastal enclave.

Over 2,160 Palestinians, mostly civilians, were killed -- and some 11,000 injured -- during the 51-day onslaught. Some 73 Israelis, mostly soldiers, were killed in the offensive.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
