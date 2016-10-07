The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), including energy ministers from Saudi Arabia, Iran and Iraq, will be meeting with Russian officials in Istanbul next week.

They will have informal discussions on oil output during the World Energy Congress which is being hosted by Turkey on October 8-13.

In Algeria, key OPEC producers agreed last week on an oil deal to limit crude production. Oil has gained more than $6 a barrel since OPEC announced the decision following informal talks in Algiers on September 28. OPEC wants to keep the current trend untouched as agreed by its members and persuade non-members like Russia to support the deal.

"We will evaluate the market in Vienna by the end of November and if 700,000 barrels are not enough, we will go up. Now that OPEC is unified and speaks in one voice everything is much easier and if we need to cut by 1 percent, we will cut by 1 percent," OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Bouterfa told local Ennahar TV.

The agreement reached in Algiers is expected to be implemented this year. OPEC ministers will meet next in Vienna on November 30 to set the group's supply policy.