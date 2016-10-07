The president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, wants to release his country from a "shackling dependency" on the United states, the country's foreign affairs secretary, Perfecto Yasay says.

Yasay has said that President Rodrigo Duterte is obligated to readjust the country's foreign policy and not surrender to US demands.

"Breaking away from the shackling dependency of the Philippines to effectively address both internal and external security threats have become imperative in putting an end to our nation's subservience to United States' interests," Yasay said in a Facebook post.

Duterte's tough anti-US stance has echoed since he became president in June.

The Philippines' president has had an uneasy relationship with US President Barack Obama due to his anti-drug campaign that has left more than 3,000 alleged drug dealers or addicts dead during the past three months.

Earlier this week, Duterte told Obama to "go to hell" in response to the US leader's criticism of his deadly anti-drug campaign.

On Thursday, Duterte also said if the US and EU was unhappy with his anti-drug crackdown they should revoke their assistance to the Philippines.

According to US data, the Philippines is expected to receive a total of $188 million in 2017 while the country received $236 million in US aid in 2015.