"When you're a star they let you do it. You can do anything." These words were said by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in a 2005 video recorded on an open microphone which emerged on Friday.

He now apologises for his comments about groping and making sexual advances to women. Trump says that the conversation, between him and TV host Billy Bush of "Access Hollywood," was private.

"This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course - not even close. I apologise if anyone was offended," he said in a statement released by his campaign.

In the video obtained and published by The Washington Post, Donald Trump said "You know I'm automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait."

Being newly married, he openly bragged about trying to have sex with a married woman.

"I moved on her and I failed. I'll admit it. She was married. And I moved on her very heavily," Trump is heard saying.

Could this harm Trump's campaign?

This is not the first time Trump is criticised over his comments about women over the years.

In the presidential debate, Clinton slammed Trump for calling former Miss Universe Alicia Machado "Miss Piggy" because she gained weight after the beauty pageant and alleged she has a sex tape .