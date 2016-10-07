A joint session of Pakistan's lower and upper houses of parliament, broadcast live on television, approved a new anti-honour killing law, removing a loophole in existing law that allows killers to walk free after being pardoned by family members.

The assembly also passed a bill increasing the punishments for some rape offences, mandating DNA testing and making the rape of a minor or the disabled punishable by life imprisonment or death.

"Laws are supposed to guide better behaviour, not allow destructive behaviour to continue with impunity," said former senator Sughra Imam, who initially put forward the bill.

Women have long fought for their rights in Pakistan, where rape conviction rates are close to zero percent, largely due to the law's reliance on circumstantial evidence and a lack of forensic testing.

Rights groups and politicians have for years called for tougher laws to tackle perpetrators of violence against women in the country.

Filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy won an Oscar earlier this year for a documentary on honour killings that was hailed by Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who promised to push through the legislation in February.

Obaid-Chinoy posted on Twitter: "Thank you to PM Nawaz Sharif for keeping his promise".

The death of social media star Qandeel Baloch, judged by many in the country as infamous for selfies and videos that by Western standards would appear tame, reignited polarising calls for action after her brother admitted killing her.

"I am not embarrassed at all over what I did," he told media at a defiant press conference in July. "Whatever was the case, it (his sister's behaviour) was completely intolerable."

"This is a step in the right direction," women's activist and columnist Aisha Sarwari said about the passage of the bill. "We should take our little wins where we get them and proceed forward and not retreat."

But rights activist Farzana Bari was more cautious, saying the bill still allowed a judge to decide whether a murder qualified as an "honour killing" or not.