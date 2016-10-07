Russia and the Syrian regime should be investigated for war crimes for bombing civilian targets, said US Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday.

The US suspended its cooperation with Moscow last week for "failing of a ceasefire in Syria and its inability to end the violence in the war-torn country." According to the World Health Organization, at least 377 people have been killed in eastern Aleppo alone since Syrian forces backed by Russia started air and ground offensives after the ceasefire collapsed late September.

"Last night, the [Syrian] regime attacked yet another hospital and 20 people were killed and 100 people were wounded," Kerry told reporters before a meeting with France's foreign minister. It was not clear which incident he was referring to.

"Russia, and the regime, owe the world more than an explanation about why they keep hitting hospitals and medical facilities and children and women," he said.

"These are acts that beg for an appropriate investigation of war crimes and those who commit these would and should be held accountable for these actions."

Russia's Foreign Ministry responded, saying it saw legal consequences in Kerry's comments, Interfax news agency reported.