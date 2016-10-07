Scientists from Erzurum's Ataturk University, in cooperation with FMV Isık University, have developed and designed the Eastern Anatolia Observatory (DAG) telescope project.

The DAG telescope project is designed indigenously by the two universities, making it the first Turkish-designed telescope. Once completed, it will be Europe's highest resolution astronomical observation device.

FMV Isik University said in a statement that the DAG telescope will be four metres in diametre and have the ability to make observations in the infrared region.

The DAG telescope will be located on the 3,170-metre-high Konakli-Karakaya observatory by 2019, which is within the scope of Ataturk University.

The university also stated that the blue print for the project had been launched for the telescope and the dome.