Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday took a test drive through a tunnel that connects Istanbul's Asian side to the European half under the Bosphorus.

The Eurasia Tunnel will open to the public on December 20 but Erdogan, accompanied by Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Transport Minister Ahmet Arslan, made the first journey from the Asian side to the European side in a black car.

"Today, we conducted a final test drive through one of Turkey's historic projects," said Erdogan. "I will inaugurate it with my nation on December 20."

Once operational, the tunnel would cut travel time between the farthest destinations of Istanbul's two sides from around 100 minutes at present during rush hour to just 15.

According to the developers of the project, the tunnel would contribute to the economy by reducing fuel consumption, as well as carbon emission amounts.

"Istanbul is on the eve of acquiring another mega project," said Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, who was the transport minister when the project was launched.

"The Eurasia Tunnel is the deepest underwater passage ever built in the world," he added.