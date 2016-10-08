Facebook released a mobile app on Friday to help users find local events to enjoy with friends – from festivals to neighborhood fairs and nightlife.

The app called "The Events" is tailored for iPhones and available at Apple's online shop, with a version "coming soon" for smartphones using Google-backed Android software, Facebook product manager Aditya Koolwal said in an online post.

"When you open Events, you can quickly catch up on new events your friends are interested in, recently-announced events by the Pages you like, and updates from events you're already connected to," Koolwal added.

According to Koolwal, more than 100 million people use Facebook's events section daily to discover activities they can take part in with friends.