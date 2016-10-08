POLITICS
Facebook launches app for event seekers
California-based Facebook adds "The Events" to its family of mobile applications.
People using the app can browse for happenings based on factors such as location or interest. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 8, 2016

Facebook released a mobile app on Friday to help users find local events to enjoy with friends – from festivals to neighborhood fairs and nightlife.

The app called "The Events" is tailored for iPhones and available at Apple's online shop, with a version "coming soon" for smartphones using Google-backed Android software, Facebook product manager Aditya Koolwal said in an online post.

"When you open Events, you can quickly catch up on new events your friends are interested in, recently-announced events by the Pages you like, and updates from events you're already connected to," Koolwal added.

According to Koolwal, more than 100 million people use Facebook's events section daily to discover activities they can take part in with friends.

People using the app can browse for events based on factors such as location or interest, and explore possible outing options with the help of interactive maps.

Plans made using the app are then organised on a calendar and shared with Facebook friends.

Facebook has focused on building a family of mobile applications tuned into modern lifestyles in which smartphones are used to connect and share with friends or colleagues quickly.

Along with photo and video sharing app Instagram, which reported earlier this year that it topped 500 million users, Facebook also owns the Messenger and WhatsApp messaging programs, which each claim to have more than a billion users.

SOURCE:AFP, TRTWorld and agencies
