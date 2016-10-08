Russia on Saturday vetoed a UN draft resolution demanding an end to the bombing of Aleppo on Saturday, but its own rival measure on a truce in Syria's war-battered city was rejected.

The French-drafted United Nations Security Council resolution that was vetoed by Russia demanded an immediate end to airstrikes and military flights over Syria's Aleppo city and called for a truce and humanitarian aid access throughout Syria.

In a message directed at Russia, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said any country that opposes the French measure will "give Bashar al-Assad the possibility of killing even more."

"What is at stake today is first and foremost the fate of Aleppo and its people," Ayrault told the council.

"But it's more than that, it's the hope of establishing at last an end to a conflict for which we are all, all of us, paying the catastrophic consequences."

A rival Russian-drafted resolution that aimed to revive a failed September 9 US and Russia ceasefire deal on Syria did not garner the minimum nine votes.

As the council meeting got underway, the Syrian regime pressed its assault on rebel-held areas of Aleppo, where 125,000 people are living under siege and facing almost-daily heavy bombing.

Bashar al-Assad's forces, backed by Russian air power and Iranian, Lebanese and Iraqi fighters on the ground, hold the upper hand around the key battleground of Aleppo, whose opposition-held eastern sector has been encircled for all but a short period since July.

The regime's bombardment of Aleppo since a ceasefire brokered by Washington and Moscow in September collapsed after a week has drawn condemnation from the United Nations and countries supporting the Syrian opposition.

France, which opposes Assad, demanded in its draft resolution an end to airstrikes and military flights over Aleppo city.