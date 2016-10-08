October 8, 2016
Two suspected suicide bombers blew themselves up on Saturday in an area near Turkey's capital Ankara after they were cornered by the police.
Anadolu Agency reported that the pair detonated their explosives during a police operation after officers called on them to surrender.
They set off the car bombs they had prepared, it added.
The incident happened after Thursday's bombing in Istanbul near Ataturk Airport in which at least ten people were injured.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies