TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Two suspects blow themselves up near Ankara
Two suicide bombers detonated their explosives during a police operation in an area near Turkey's capital Ankara.
Two suspects blow themselves up near Ankara
Turkish security personnel at the site of the incident. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 8, 2016

Two suspected suicide bombers blew themselves up on Saturday in an area near Turkey's capital Ankara after they were cornered by the police.

Anadolu Agency reported that the pair detonated their explosives during a police operation after officers called on them to surrender.

They set off the car bombs they had prepared, it added.

Recommended

The incident happened after Thursday's bombing in Istanbul near Ataturk Airport in which at least ten people were injured.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan