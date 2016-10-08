Bangladeshi security forces have killed 11 members of a terrorist group on Saturday, most of them dying during a three-hour gun battle on the outskirts of the capital.

Authorities said the dead were believed be members of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), blamed for a terror attack on a cafe in Dhaka in July in which 22 people were killed, mostly foreigners.

The terrorists were killed in three separate raids on hideouts on the outskirts of Dhaka, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan told reporters.

"We requested them to surrender but they opened fire at our officers instead and also exploded grenades, which prompted them to retaliate."

Explosives, weapons and machetes were recovered from all three hideouts and three police officers were injured, police said.

The July 1 attack in Dhaka's diplomatic quarter was claimed by terrorist group Daesh, and was one of the most brazen in Bangladesh, which has been hit by a spate of killings of liberals and members of religious minorities in the past year.