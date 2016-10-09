A suicide car bomb attack outside a gendarmerie station in southeastern Turkey left 10 soldiers and eight civilians dead and scores of others injured on Sunday.

"The attack was perpetrated by a suicide bomber who detonated a van with five tonnes of explosives," Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told a press conference in Istanbul.

According to Anadolu Agency, the attack was carried out at around 9:45am (06:45 GMT) at a checkpoint in front of the gendarmerie outpost around 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Semdinli town centre in Hakkari Province.

The blast left a gaping hole in the road which was 10-15 metres wide (33-49 foot) and up to seven metres (22 foot) deep, Anadolu said.