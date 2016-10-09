TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
PKK terror attack leaves 18 dead in southeastern Turkey
A suicide bomber detonated an explosive-laden vehicle at a checkpoint, targeting civilians and security personnel.
PKK terror attack leaves 18 dead in southeastern Turkey
The attack was carried out at a checkpoint in front of the gendarmerie outpost, which is around 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Semdinli town centre. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 9, 2016

A suicide car bomb attack outside a gendarmerie station in southeastern Turkey left 10 soldiers and eight civilians dead and scores of others injured on Sunday.

"The attack was perpetrated by a suicide bomber who detonated a van with five tonnes of explosives," Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told a press conference in Istanbul.

According to Anadolu Agency, the attack was carried out at around 9:45am (06:45 GMT) at a checkpoint in front of the gendarmerie outpost around 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Semdinli town centre in Hakkari Province.

The blast left a gaping hole in the road which was 10-15 metres wide (33-49 foot) and up to seven metres (22 foot) deep, Anadolu said.

Recommended

Earlier, a statement from the Turkish military blamed the PKK terrorist organisation for the attack. Hakkari Province, which borders Iraq and Iran, has seen a large number of PKK attacks since the group resumed its armed campaign in July last year.

Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus described the incident as an "atrocious" and "heinous terrorist attack," vowing on Twitter that Turkey would never surrender to militant groups.

SOURCE:AA, TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan