Want to explore the deserts of Saudi Arabia? You could use Google Earth or you could do one better - take a hand up in paramotoring.

Saudi Arabian deserts are not exactly hilly plains so instead, due to the presence of an engine, gliders can launch from a flat surface in the Qassim desert.

This is all done at the Qassim Aviation Club, a sports club that started three years ago with only three members, and since it's inception has swelled in size over the years.

"We at the Qassim club, thanks be to God, started with three (people) and now we have around 50. We have all kinds of air sports in particular paramotoring, gyrocopter, delta and trike,'' said club director, Bader Aba Alkhail.

The group meets just before sunset where trainers then direct members when they're up in the air, offering support from the ground.

But it isn't just a case of getting the hang of it after a day or two, as one of the trainers Mohammed Qafari explains, it can take weeks to get to grips with the sport.

"There is plenty of interest in our training but most of the trainees think that flying is for a day or two and that's it, they think it's an easy process, in fact flying needs at least a month of training,'' he said.