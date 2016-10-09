Andy Murray out gunned Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov 6-4 7-6(2) in the final of the China Open on Sunday to claim his 40th career title and continue his pursuit of the world number one spot.

Murray closed out the match in an hour and 57 minutes to become the 16th player to win 40 ATP titles.

The Briton is now 1,555 points behind Djokovic in the race to end the year as number one and has plenty of points to play for in Shanghai, Paris and the London Tour finals.

Djokovic did not defend his title in Beijing because of an elbow injury but is expected to play in Shanghai.

It was Murray's fifth title of what is turning out to be his best year, having reached the Australian Open final, French Open final, winning Wimbledon and the Olympics.

"It's been the most consistent year of my career, getting to the latter stages of most of the events I have played," Murray told Sky Sports after dispatching Dimitrov.