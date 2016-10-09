The United Nations' envoy for Yemen said that he hoped to announce a ceasefire in the conflict in the next few days.

The announcement came after meeting with Houthi forces in Oman this weekend.

Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, speaking to Oman's state news agency ONA, said Houthi representatives and their allies had said a ceasefire was necessary.

But he added he had yet to meet with exiled Yemen President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to discuss the matter.

"They were long and positive meetings, which make me optimistic.

They have agreed during them to accept a ceasefire for 72 hours in Yemen which could be extended," he told ONA.