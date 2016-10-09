German Chancellor Angela Merkel pledged more support to fight against drug and people smuggling from Mali, on the first day of a trip to Africa where she will try to work towards curbing future waves of migration and to repair her reputation at home.

She gave no details on what form the support would take.

Merkel, who has yet to declare if she will seek a fourth term as chancellor next year, has seen the popularity of her conservatives slump after her move last year to allow almost one million migrants - most from the Middle East - to enter Germany.

Mali is among the top 10 countries of origin for migrants arriving in Italy this year, the International Organisation for Migration says, and smuggling routes for migrants from other parts of West Africa also cross its desert spaces.

Merkel, who visits Niger on Monday and Ethiopia on Tuesday, did not say whether Germany would also provide more helicopters for the United Nations' MINUSMA mission in Mali.

Germany has more than 500 soldiers in Mali.

Merkel said Germany would intensify its support for the agriculture sector as well as for the security of the northern part of the country, where Islamist groups are still active.