The Democratic candidate seems to be benefitting from the timing of the leak of the tape, as it has distracted many from Saturday's Wikileaks dump of emails allegedly from Hillary Clinton's campaign, including excerpts from her private speeches to Wall Street bankers.

Clinton reportedly made more than $21 million from speaking events for bankers following her time as US Secretary of State.

In the run-up to their release, Wikileaks founder Jullian Assange claimed that the documents would destroy the Clinton's campaign.

"We have more info and we will publish everything when the time is right some of these materials can get Hillary Clinton to lose the nomination," Assange reportedly told Afshin Rattansi of the Russia Today network last month.

With many in the media paying close attention to the aftermath of Trump's comments, it may be up to Trump to bring the issue of Clinton's leaked emails to the attention of voters at Sunday's debate.

But the question is – will it make a difference?