October 9, 2016
At least 10 people, including four policemen, were killed by a suicide bomber in a car that targeted a checkpoint in northern Iraq on Sunday, police and medical sources said.
The attack happened in Udhaim, a Sunni town 90 km north of Baghdad that US-backed Iraqi security forces and Iran-backed Shi'ite militias took back from terror group Daesh last year.
The terror group still control vast areas in northern and western Iraq, including the city of Mosul, captured in 2014.
SOURCE:Reuters