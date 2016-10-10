Two ballistic missiles fired from a Houthi-held area in Yemen targeted a US warship passing by in the Red Sea on Sunday, the Pentagon said, but the missiles failed to hit the vessel.

The strikes came a day after an apparent Saudi-led air strike on a funeral killed more than 140 people and injured around 500 others in the country's capital Sanaa. The United States supports the Saudi-led coalition in its campaign against Houthi rebels.

The USS Mason, a guided missile destroyer, conducts formation exercises with Navy patrol crafts. At the time of the incident, it was in international waters, north of the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

Pentagon spokesperson Captain Jeff Davis said the attack began around 7pm local time. The crew detected two inbound missiles launched within 60 minutes of each other, but both of them impacted the water before reaching the vessel.

The civil war in Yemen broke out in September 2014 after Houthis captured the country's capital. In March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition began its offensive against the rebels to restore the country's internationally recognised government.