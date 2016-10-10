German police on Monday said they arrested a man suspected of plotting a bomb attack. Police identified him as 22-year-old Syrian refugee Jaber Albakr.

The suspect managed to evade the authorities on Saturday when they raided his apartment and found an "explosive substance more dangerous than TNT". Local media reported several hundred grammes of triacetone triperoxide or TATP, the same homemade explosive used by the Paris and Brussels attackers, was confiscated from Albakr's residence in Chemnitz.

"We've succeeded, really overjoyed: the terror suspect (Jaber) Albakr was arrested overnight in Leipzig," police said on Twitter about the 22-year-old.

Albakr had been in Germany since last year and was officially recognised as a refugee, police said at the weekend. He was believed to have had internet contact with DAESH, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.