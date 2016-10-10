China has said that it is willing to discuss "possibilities" with India on New Delhi's campaign to become a member of Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG). India last month said it had held "substantive" talks with China on its bid to join the NSG.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is campaigning to join the NSG to back its drive to build nuclear power plants in collaboration with the US, Russia and France with the aim of reducing the country's reliance on fossil fuels. The NSG is a 48-member grouping of countries that trades in civil nuclear technology.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, China's Vice Foreign Minister Li Baodong said new NSG members needed to be agreed upon by all existing members.

His remarks come ahead of a visit to India this week by Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend a summit of the BRICS group of emerging nations. The group has five members – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

"On the issue of joining the NSG, China and India have all along had very good communications, and (China) is willing to have further communications with the Indian side, to increase consensus," Li said.