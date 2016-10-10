Canadian rapper Drake earned a record 13 nominations for the American Music Awards, topping the mark set by late king of pop Michael Jackson more than 30 years ago, the organizers of the awards announced on Monday.

R&B; artist Rihanna got seven nominations, followed by Britain's Adele and Canadian heartthrob Justin Bieber with five apiece.

Beyonce, who in August took home eight statuettes at the MTV Video Music Awards, got just four nods.

Drake's latest album, Views, has spent 13 weeks at the top of the US music charts this year, and his single One Dance was chosen as Billboard's 2016 song of the summer.

The American Music Awards are entirely fan-voted and nominees are based on album and digital song sales, touring, radio airplay, social media activity and fan interactions through Billboard magazine and Billboard.com.