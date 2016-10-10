Turkey and Russia on Monday signed a bilateral agreement on construction of the TurkStream undersea gas pipeline.

Energy Minister Berat Albayrak and his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak signed the agreement following a meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russia's President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the World Energy Congress being held in Istanbul.

Officials from the Russian state gas producer Gazprom, the project operator, had been in Ankara since last week to hammer out a deal.

Russia and Turkey struggled for nearly two years to start work on the TurkStream project that allows Moscow to bypass Ukraine as a transit route for transporting gas to European markets.

One pipeline, with 15.75 billion cubic metres of capacity, is expected to supply the Turkish market, while a second line would carry gas to Europe.

Turkey, which is the second biggest consumer of Russian gas after Germany, imports around 30 billion cubic metres of gas from Russia annually via two pipelines -- the Blue Stream, which passes under the eastern Black Sea, and the Western Line through the Balkans.

TurkStream had previously faced a setback after Turkish jets downed a Russian warplane in November 2015, straining ties between the two erstwhile economic partners.

But relations have improved in the last couple of months. Putin and Erdogan are meeting for the third time in as many months. The two leaders first met in St Petersburg in August and a month later during the G20 summit in China.

Besides the TurkStream deal, Turkey and Russia agreed to re-establish trade relations, with Turkey resuming the export of certain goods such as oranges and other fruits to Russia.