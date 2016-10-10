The number of people killed in Haiti by Hurricane Matthew hit 1,000 people on Sunday, as the country battled deaths from cholera and some authorities had to start burying the dead in mass graves.

The powerful hurricane, the fiercest Caribbean storm in nearly a decade, slammed into Haiti on Tuesday, whipping it with 230 km/h winds and torrential rains.

A Reuters tally of numbers from local officials showed that 1,000 people were killed by the storm in Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas.

The official death toll from the central civil protection agency is 336, a slower count because officials must visit each village to confirm the numbers.

Authorities had to start burying the dead in mass graves in Jeremie as the bodies were starting to decompose, Kedner Frenel, the most senior central government official in the Grand'Anse region on Haiti's western peninsula.

Frenel said 522 people died in Grand'Anse alone.

A tally of death reported by mayors from 15 of 18 municipalities in Sud Department on the south side of the peninsula showed 386 people there. In the rest of the country, 92 people died, the same tally showed.

Frenel said there was great concern about the cholera spreading, and that authorities were focused on getting water, food and medication to the thousands of people living in shelters.

Cholera causes severe diarrhoea and can kill within hours if untreated. It is spread through contaminated water and has a short incubation period, which leads to rapid outbreaks.

Government teams fanned out across the hard-hit southwestern tip of the country over the weekend to repair treatment centres and reach the epicentre of one outbreak.

US Coast

Raging North Carolina rivers are still rising as Matthew threatens up to a week more of death and destruction, the state's governor said on Sunday as the storm's remnant headed out to sea, leaving a path of carnage from the Caribbean up the US Southeast coast.

Matthew, the most powerful Atlantic storm since 2007, was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone on Sunday after its rampage through the Caribbean killed nearly 900 people in Haiti.

In the United States, the death toll rose to 17 people, and more than 2 million US homes and business lost power.

With five people reported missing and rivers rising, North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory said he expected more deaths. Eight people in the state have died so far, he said, raising the count by one, and several rivers are swelling to records and will not crest for days.

Many coastal and inland communities were still under water, either from coastal storm surge or overrun rivers and creeks, and dangerous conditions existed from downed power lines and damaged homes.

All 2,000 residents of Princeville, the oldest town in the United States incorporated by African Americans, were told on Sunday afternoon to evacuate due to the risk of flash floods.

Deputies went from house to house to spread the word about the mandatory order.

The town, which was devastated by Hurricane Floyd in 1999, lies on the Tar River about 40 km north of Greenville.