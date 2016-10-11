Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hit back at Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi who last week warned Ankara of a "regional war" if Turkish troops do not pull out of a military training camp set up in the country's north.

The spat between the neighbouring states comes ahead of a planned offensive by the Iraqi government to retake Mosul, Iraq's second largest city, which has been under DAESH control since June 2014.

Turkish troops arrived at the Bashiqa camp, 12 kilometres northeast of Mosul, in December 2015 at the request of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to train Sunni Arab and Kurdish Peshmerga forces to fight DAESH. Ankara says that Iraq's central government in Baghdad originally agreed with the deployment, but later changed its position.

Pointing out that there are 63 other countries that have stationed their troops in Iraq, Erdogan criticised Abadi for calling on Turkey to withdraw its troops.

"We cannot watch the developments in Iraq from a distance," the Turkish president said in an address to the 9th Eurasian Islamic Council in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Erdogan also said that Turkey neither has any intention of violating Iraq's sovereignty, nor does it have any ambition outside of securing its territory and "seeking the well-being of Muslims in the region."

"Iraq had certain requests from us regarding Bashiqa, and now they are telling us to leave," Erdogan added before suggesting that "live records" of Baghdad's request may be broadcast on television channels soon.