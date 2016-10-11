WORLD
5 MIN READ
Turkey rejects Iraq's "regional war" warning
As local and international forces prepare to retake Mosul from DAESH, Turkey and Iraq remain at odds over who should be involved in the operation.
Turkey rejects Iraq's "regional war" warning
Turkey has been training Sunni Arab and Kurdish Peshmerga forces in the Bashiqa camp north of Mosul since being invited by the Kurdistan Regional Government in December 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 11, 2016

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hit back at Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi who last week warned Ankara of a "regional war" if Turkish troops do not pull out of a military training camp set up in the country's north.

The spat between the neighbouring states comes ahead of a planned offensive by the Iraqi government to retake Mosul, Iraq's second largest city, which has been under DAESH control since June 2014.

Turkish troops arrived at the Bashiqa camp, 12 kilometres northeast of Mosul, in December 2015 at the request of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to train Sunni Arab and Kurdish Peshmerga forces to fight DAESH. Ankara says that Iraq's central government in Baghdad originally agreed with the deployment, but later changed its position.

Pointing out that there are 63 other countries that have stationed their troops in Iraq, Erdogan criticised Abadi for calling on Turkey to withdraw its troops.

"We cannot watch the developments in Iraq from a distance," the Turkish president said in an address to the 9th Eurasian Islamic Council in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Erdogan also said that Turkey neither has any intention of violating Iraq's sovereignty, nor does it have any ambition outside of securing its territory and "seeking the well-being of Muslims in the region."

"Iraq had certain requests from us regarding Bashiqa, and now they are telling us to leave," Erdogan added before suggesting that "live records" of Baghdad's request may be broadcast on television channels soon.

Recommended

As the rift between Ankara and Baghdad grows, Turkey's presence in Bashiqa continues to enjoy the support of the KRG. Although the KRG is an autonomous entity within Iraq, the Baghdad government is concerned that the involvement of Peshmerga forces in the operation to retake Mosul could result in the ethnically-mixed city coming under Iraqi Kurdish control.

But there is also concern that the involvement of pro-Baghdad Shiite militias in the operation could further destabilise the country, where Sunni Muslims already feel marginalised by the polarising policies of the Shiite-dominated government.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu last week warned the Baghdad government that the involvement of Shiite forces in the Mosul operation will only increase problems. "The forces we have trained at the Bashiqa camp are Mosul's own people. The participation of these forces is important to the operation's success," Cavusoglu said.

In a report published last week, Human Rights Watch also questioned whether the Popular Mobilization Forces - the pro-Baghdad militia mainly comprising of Shiite fighters - should be involved in the assault because of abuses against Sunnis in previous operations.

"Civilians in Mosul have suffered under ISIS rule for more than two years and will need support if the city is retaken, but risk reprisals instead," said Lama Fakih, the rights group's deputy director of the Middle East and North Africa, referring to DAESH with an alternative acronym.

"The last thing the authorities should allow is for abusive forces to carry out revenge attacks in an atmosphere of impunity," she said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu